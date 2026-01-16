Texas transfer running back Christian Clark committed to South Carolina out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Clark, a redshirt freshman last season, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot and 212-pound Clark rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries in eight games this past season with the Longhorns. He also caught four passes for 57 yards. Clark missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a season-ending injury during Fall camp that forced him to redshirt.

BREAKING: Texas transfer RB Christian Clark has Committed to South Carolina, he tells @On3



He ran for 105 yards and 1 TD in his first career start against Michigan in the bowl game



Will have 3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/tGKlus1fLV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2026

Clark signed with Texas as a four-start prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, Ariz.), where he was the No. 6 player out of Arizona, the No. 23-ranked running back in the class and the No. 333 overall recruit, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies. In high school, Clark racked up 1,890 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns in his three-year varsity career. He was named to the 6A All-Region team in 2023.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.