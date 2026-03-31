WWE Superstar Trick Williams, who is a South Carolina alum, is excited for his alma mater’s women’s basketball program. Williams joined Tuesday’s episode of First Take to discuss the Gamecocks’ upcoming Final Four clash against UConn.

South Carolina heads into the game with a 35-3 record, winners of 16 of its last 17. UConn, meanwhile, boasts a perfect 38-0 record and hasn’t lost a game since Feb. 6, 2025. These two powerhouses met in last season’s National Championship Game, which saw the Huskies win 82-59 en route to their 12th title under head coach Geno Auriemma.

“When we talk about the South Carolina Gamecocks, you’ve got to put some respect on their name,” Williams said. “You will put respect on the South Carolina Gamecock name because we have Joyce Edwards. The greatest sophomore in the game today. And, I know we’ve got Sarah Strong on the other side, leading UConn in all five categories. But Joyce Edwards is country-fed. Eating ham hocks and chitlins and everything. She’s from the low country of South Carolina. She’s got too much size and too much muscle. She’s too ready for Sarah Strong.”

Trick Williams makes bold claim regarding Dawn Staley

As Williams touched on, Edwards has proven to be one of the most dominant players in all of women’s college basketball. She averaged 19.7 points and 6.7 rebounds this season, and has posted two double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament so far. The rising WWE star continued, claiming that Dawn Staley ‘ain’t going out like that’ in back-to-back seasons.

“You already know Raven (Johnson) is from Westlake. She’s from Georgia, and she reminds me of a young Rajon Rondo. She controls the tempo. She controls the offense. She goes and gets those offense when she needs to. I am scared of UConn, but I ain’t stupid. But this is the difference. UConn beat us last year in the Final Four. If Dawn Staley is who I think she is, she ain’t going out like that two years in a row. Geno (Auriemma), we know what’s up.”

Williams’ fiancée, Lash Legend (Anriel Howard), is also a former SEC women’s basketball star who attended Westlake. She was an All-SEC First Team selection in 2019 at Mississippi State, meaning Williams knows a thing or two about dominant players. He, himself, played football in the SEC at South Carolina.

While his alma mater prepares for its monstrous Final Four matchup, Williams is preparing for his first-ever WrestleMania match. He will take on WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn for the title at WrestleMania 42 on April 18-19, which takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.