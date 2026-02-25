Trick Williams opens up on playing for Steve Spurrier at South Carolina, staying on his good side

Trick Williams is now one of the biggest stars in the WWE following a swift ascension on the main roster. More than a decade before, he was chasing a dream in college football, playing for Steve Spurrier’s South Carolina Gamecocks.

Joining the Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, the former wide receiver was asked whether it was tougher competing against the best athletes WWE had to offer, or staying in the good graces of the ‘Ole Ball Coach. To Williams, that not an easy question to answer.

“Oh man,” Trick Williams said. “Staying on the good side of Steve Spurrier is a difficult task if you’re not winning all the ball games. I’d say they probably equally as difficult.”

Williams played two seasons for Spurrier in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Spurrier retired midway through the 2015 season after a 2-4 start. The Gamecocks went 7-6 during his only full season playing under Spurrier.

This came after three-straight seasons finishing with an 11-2 record from 2011-2013. South Carolina was coming off an Orange Bowl win during the offseason Williams joined the program.

“Man, what (Spurrier) was doing at the University of South Carolina, my hometown was undeniable,” Williams told Finebaum. Now, at this point, we’re No. 9 in the nation.

“As a matter of fact, I decided to walk on to the University of South Carolina. The first game of the season was against Texas A&M when they had Kenny Hill. … We didn’t win that game, but I knew I wanted to play football the highest level. South Carolina was my hometown, so I decided to walk on, take that leap of faith and see what I had.”

Williams stayed at South Carolina for the first year of the Will Muschamp era before graduating with a degree in physical education. He finished his college career with the Gamecocks having caught 11 passes for 121 yards, all of which came in 2015.

While the NFL didn’t work out for him, his career path changed when he attempted to join the XFL and was later recruited by the WWE. The rest, they say, is history and Trick Williams has become one of the fastest-rising stars on Friday Night SmackDown.