UCF transfer offensive lineman Carter Miller has committed to South Carolina, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Tuesday. He began his college career at Louisiana-Monroe and James Madison.

Miller started nine games at UCF this past season after arriving from ULM. He was also a starter with the Warhawks in 2024 following two years at James Madison.

In 2023, Miller earned a starting role at JMU. He preserved a redshirt as a true freshman in 2022, meaning he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Carter Miller played high school football at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood and arrived at James Madison as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. After entering the transfer portal Dec. 15, he became the No. 32-ranked interior offensive lineman in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

More on South Carolina in the transfer portal

Carter Miller is the third commitment for South Carolina out of the transfer portal after the window officially opened last week. The Gamecocks also landed a newcomer in the trenches on defense as former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Thomas committed Tuesday.

Thomas appeared in eight total games as a reserve lineman through two seasons in Athens, recording six total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection. That includes tallying two total tackles, one for loss, and one pass defended in five games this past season.

In addition, South Carolina landed a touted wide receiver in former Oklahoma wideout Jayden Gibson. He most recently played in 2023, where he caught 14 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns, before injuries impacted his production for the last two seasons. He also played nine games in 2022, catching just one pass as a true freshman.

South Carolina struggled in 2025, finishing with a 4-8 record after dropping six of its final seven games of the regular season. The Gamecocks also made a change at offensive coordinator, moving on from Mike Shula and hiring Kendal Briles to the role. USC will also have some key star power coming back on offense in 2026, headlined by quarterback LaNorris Sellers and wide receiver Nyck Harbor.