Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas has committed to South Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal, per DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. He spent just one season with the Badgers.

He’ll be looking to help revitalize a South Carolina program that has fallen on hard times in recent years under coach Lamont Paris. Paris, interestingly enough, also has ties to Wisconsin as a former assistant there from 2010-17, though the two never crossed paths.

In any case, Aleksas Bieliauskas should offer the Gamecocks a unique skill set. He checks in at 6-foot-10, 235 pounds and can stretch the floor.

Bieliauskas averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while suiting up for the Badgers this season. He started 28 games, appearing in 35 total. He averaged 20.2 minutes per contest.

During that time, Aleksas Bieliauskas showed he could be a threat out to the 3-point line. He attempted 81 from downtown and made 28 of them, connecting at a 34.6% clip. That’s plenty respectable and will help South Carolina stretch the floor from the wing.

Despite his shooting ability from the perimeter, Bieliauskas did struggle at the free-throw line. He only made it there 30 times but finished the season shooting just 63.3%. So there’s work to be done.

He can also serve as the occasional shot-blocker, notching 21 blocks during his freshman campaign. He dished out 30 assists, checking in below an assist and a block per game.

The best game for Aleksas Bieliauskas came during the non-conference portion of the season. He logged his only double-double by scoring 11 points and hauling in 10 rebounds in a win over Marquette. He finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor and 3-for-3 from 3-point range in that contest.

If South Carolina can get those types of nights from him in 2026-27, it would go a long way toward helping the Gamecocks climb out of the SEC cellar. South Carolina finished the 2025-26 season 13-19 overall and 4-14 in SEC play.

Prior to enrolling at Wisconsin, Aleksas Bieliauskas was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 72 overall player in the nation in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 20 power forward in the nation.