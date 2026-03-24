Former Southern Utah QB named Broomfield (CO) football coach

Chris Helbig was once a standout quarterback at Southern Utah University before taking his playing career onto the professional ranks and then dipping his toes into coaching high school football.

Now the former Thunderbird is moving up the high school ranks and taking on one of the top football jobs in the state of Colorado.

Broomfield (CO) athletics announced on Monday the hiring of Helbig as their next head football coach. Helbig was the head coach at Westminster (CO) for one season, compiling a 7-3 mark in 2025.

“Welcome to Broomfield, Coach Helbig! A HF alum, former college & Euro League QB, and 5A Metro North Coach of the Year after leading Westminster to a league title and their first playoff appearance in 10 years,” the school said in the social media announcement.

🏈 Welcome to Broomfield, Coach Helbig! A HF alum, former college & Euro League QB, and 5A Metro North Coach of the Year after leading Westminster to a league title and their first playoff appearance in 10 years. #TheEagleWay @BoCoPreps @chsaa @coloradopreps @crazysportgirl1 pic.twitter.com/a7FzpwEfSv — Broomfield Athletics (@Eagle_Athletics) March 23, 2026

Helbig was a standout at Holy Family High School (CO), finishing as a first-team All-State selection twice and setting a then-state single game record of 607 passing yards. The quarterback would move on to play at Butler Community College, throwing for 1,661 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2017 before landing at Southern Utah.

As a Southern Utah Thunderbird in 2018, Helbig appeared in four games and completed 94 passes for 1,011 yards and 5 touchdowns. In his first and lone season at Westminster in 2025, Helbig led the program to a 7-3 record.

Broomfield ended this past season with a 8-3 record and finished ranked No. 26 in the final 2025 Colorado High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Broomfield High School

Broomfield High School, located in the heart of Broomfield, Colorado, is committed to fostering academic excellence, athletic achievement, and community involvement. The school offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, ensuring that students have opportunities to grow both academically and personally. With a focus on leadership and respect, BHS prepares students for success in a global society. Its athletic programs are highly competitive, particularly in basketball and football.

For Colorado high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Centennial State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Colorado.