Cameron Brink shows off 6-pack abs at Coachella

Cameron Brink showed off her 6-pack abs while she was at Coachella this weekend. In her Instagram story, Brink shared a video of her wearing a retro crop-top shirt with shorts and a cowboy hat while showing off her abs.

“Been working on my 6 pack,” Cameron Brink captioned in the IG story. It seems Brink is ready to kick off the 2026 WNBA season after dealing with an ACL injury for the last two years.

Cameron Brink showing off her 6 pack at Coachella 🔥



(@cameronbrink22) pic.twitter.com/DIAVPP0nFr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 13, 2026

In June 2024, Brink tore her ACL and missed the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old returned to action in July of last year and played in 19 games with no starts.

In an interview with Edwin Garcia of Swish Appeal, Brink gave an update on her health. “I feel great,“ Brink said. ”Just been working with our amazing training staff at the Sparks. And just really taking care of my body, and just enjoying the process of it all. So, feeling great.“

Cameron Brink ready to be a ‘jack of all trades’ for the Sparks

Brink also revealed what she plans to do this season. “Hopefully, I’m out on the perimeter a little bit more this year, but I feel like I can be a jack of all trades,” Brink said. “If they need me to set ball screens and roll the rim, I’ll do that.”

The Sparks selected Brink No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft. She played college basketball at Stanford and helped the team win the national championship in 2021. Along with being a champion, Brink was a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year winner, a three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year winner, and was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Brink hopes she can help the Sparks win their fourth title in franchise history and first since 2016. Los Angeles has not reached the playoffs since the 2020 season, but its 21 victories last season were the most since 2019, when it tallied 22.

Coachella is a music and arts festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. It’s not clear who Brink saw while attending Coachella, but some of the top artists featured at this year’s event are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G.