Chris Ayres credits Stanford administration for keeping wrestling roster intact amid transfer portal

Stanford wrestling coach Chris Ayres could’ve had a completely different roster going into 2026-27 if it weren’t for the administration. Ayres saw four wrestlers, three of them being All-Americans, enter the transfer portal this cycle.

Nico Provo (125), Tyler Knox (133), Hunter Garvin (165) and Lorenzo Norman (174) all decided to test the waters. All except Norman (Oklahoma State) ended up returning following Ayres’ public plea.

This was on the heels of Stanford finishing 6th at the NCAA championships and having an individual national champion in Aden Valencia (149). Safe to say, if all four wrestlers left at once, they would’ve been huge holes to fill for Stanford.

“The best thing that came out of this whole exercise was the administration’s response,” Ayres said on The Athletor Podcast. “So we have a new AD, he’s been here not even a year, former CEO of Nike; he’s transformed this place. So I got into this jam with these guys going on the portal, and you know, you never let a good crisis go to waste. So we had basically scrambled the jet fighters, and there’s no way, zero chance I would have been able to keep these guys without the response of this administration.”

Ayres didn’t dive into specifics, but NIL was a big factor in making things whole for the program. Guys like Knox, for instance, were rumored to follow former assistant coach Hayden Hidlay to NC State. It seemed too obvious.

But Provo, Knox and Garvin are all back for next season to pair with Valencia and other podium contenders such as Jack Consiglio (141), Daniel Cardenas (157) and Angelo Posada (197). Ayres and Stanford, on paper anyway, look like one of the strongest teams in the country with those guys back.

“And so just, you know, as simple as decision making, like getting to some decisions we needed quickly, they happened. So, do I think that we can get there? 100% and that’s what’s different about Stanford,” Ayres said. “Stanford has the most national champions in team sports. Fifty years in a row, we’ve had a national champion, no national championship team, not wrestling. I’m just speaking to the whole athletics department.

“We have the most individual national champions of any school. They want to be great at wrestling, they want to be great at athletics, and they want to be great at academics. So that’s a really important piece of the puzzle for me, is that they want to be the best, so their reaction is huge, and probably the best thing we got out of this was their involvement. They realized they could help, and they did help a lot.”