Hunter Garvin announced he will return to Stanford wrestling after entering the NCAA transfer portal. The two-time All-American has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I Love this team, and I Love being able to wear the Stanford ‘S’ on my chest!” Garvin wrote on Instagram. “So here’s to more memories to be made on the west coast…”

Garvin was injured last season and was on the shelf after just wrestling two matches. Redshirt freshman EJ Parco took his spot at 165 pounds and qualified for NCAAs in Cleveland.

Garvin’s return is additional good news for Stanford, which saw four starters enter the portal. He is the second one to announce a return, alongside All-American 133-pounder Tyler Knox.

Garvin is 49-22 in his career and has finished in 6th place twice at 165 pounds in 2024 and ’25. Going into next season, he’s expected to return to the weight and take the spot in the lineup.

Hunter Garvin returns to Stanford wrestling

With Knox and Garvin back, Stanford can turn its focus to Nico Provo (125) and Lorenzo Norman (174) on the chance that those two also return to the program. Head coach Chris Ayres released a lengthy statement on Stanford, pleading for NIL contributions from fans and donors to retain what is a talented team.

Despite not having Garvin, and Norman by the way, due to injury this year, Stanford finished 6th at NCAAs and had multiple All-Americans, including national champion Aden Valencia (149). Ayres retained Knox and Garvin after this statement was released and they’ll certainly give it their best shot for the others.

“I’m not going to get into a lot of detail, but the conversations were basically the same with each of them,” Ayres said. “They love Stanford and don’t want to go, but would be fools if they didn’t enter the portal to find out the real numbers…their ‘market value.’ From numerous back channels, the ‘poachers’ were getting numbers to them and they were high. So I really couldn’t blame them for going in. $200,000+. But nothing could be verified without hitting the portal, so here we are. Three All-Americans in the portal, one holding out.

“We are trying to run this program differently. Of the top 10 teams, we are the only team without a transfer on our roster and I’m guessing this could include most of the top 20. Culture matters, so I don’t like the idea of a transfer coming in and trying to take the spot of someone that has been developing in our environment. So I am doing everything I can to keep these guys. They are Stanford wrestlers. They are the ones that built this. I’m staying out of the portal as long as I can. These are my guys and I don’t want to do it with anyone but them. We believe in them.”