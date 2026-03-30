Two-time NCAA All-American wrestler for Stanford Tyler Knox has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Justin Basch. Knox, who will be a redshirt junior next season, is a graduate transfer after earning his degree in three years.

“Grateful for everyone at Stanford,” Knox wrote, via Instagram. “I am very blessed to be in a position to explore other opportunities, and it was not an easy decision to do so.”

Knox finished 6th this past season after finishing 8th as a past season at the 133-pound weight class at the NCAA Tournament. According to Basch, Knox told him that he does not have a destination in mind as of this writing.

Knox’s sixth-place finish came as he was seeded 15th in the 133-pound bracket. He was able to run the gauntlet enough to find his way in the fifth-place match. While he didn’t win, he became the eighth multiple-time All-American in Stanford wrestling history.

The year before, he earned 8th in NCAA’s as a No. 13 seed. He became the fourth freshman NCAA All-American in school history after his strong performance on the national stage.

The timing of his transfer portal entry lines up with the departure of his former assistant coach Hayden Hidlay, who returned to his alma mater NC State for the same position.

Hidlay was a five-time All-American himself from 2018-22 including being an NCAA finalist in 2018 at 157 pounds. His final collegiate season was wrestled at 174 and took 3rd place in the NCAA’s.

Knox was one of four Cardinal wrestlers to earn All-American status this season. Along with his sixth-place finish, Aden Valencia won NCAA’s at 149 pounds, Nico Prove placed third at 125 and Angelo Posada finished sixth at 197. Stanford head coach Chris Ayres also won National Tournament Coach of the Year honors as well.

Now, Knox will begin the second chapter in his college wrestling career. As a redshirt junior, he has two years of eligibility remaining.













