Jack Consiglio wasn’t supposed to start this season, but some lineup changes put the redshirt freshman at the 141 pound spot for Stanford. With Aden Valencia up to 149, Consiglio ran with his opportunity and capped it off, to this point, with an ACC wrestling title this weekend.

Now 14-5 this season, and ranked No. 11 in the country going into the postseason, Consiglio is ready to make some noise for Stanford at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland. His seed is to-be-determined by the bracket release Wednesday.

In redshirt, Consiglio went 5-2 last season and was floating at 5-3 through eight matches this year. But, he’s 9-3 this year, including two wins over UNC’s Luke Simcox, who’s been floating around the top 10 or 12 all year. Consiglio is no longer an under the radar type of lightweight.

“Hell yeah I’m ready,” Consiglio said of NCAAs. “Been training for this.”

Consiglio pinned Simcox in their dual on February 20th, but had to grind out a 4-3 decision during Sunday’s ACC finals. That was after he edged Pitt’s Briar Priest 5-4. In a sport where one mistake can cost you, the Stanford 141 pounder has been steady during his six-match winning streak.

“It’s crazy, bro, it’s insane. I wouldn’t have thought last year I would be in this spot,” Consiglio said. “So just a testament to my hard work and my teammates … Luke’s very competitive. I mean, Luke’s from PA. I’m from PA. We never wrestled in high school, but he’s always good, top, scrambling, hard to finish on, so I knew that going in. I wrestled him at UNC too, so just getting my offense was basically the main priority. And then, you know, just keeping a lead and just playing the mental game too. (There’s) a lot of strategy in this game.”

The weight class is deep and run by Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez, who goes for his third straight NCAA title in a little more than a week. But don’t be surprised if Consligio finds his way to the All-American program, thanks to what’s being built by Stanford head coach Chris Ayers.

“I think Stanford is a top 10 program this year, maybe top five. In the years coming (up we are going) to be a lot better. We fight a lot,” Consiglio said. “There’s a lot of things that we need to do to academically and in the community to even step on the mat. So I’m really proud of those guys, and the recruits we’re bringing in are amazing. (Chris) Ayers is the best person to run the program. So there’s a lot of faith in the coaching staff and my teammates.”