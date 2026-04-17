Former Stanford wrestling All-American Tyler Knox is no longer leaving the program. Knox announced he is staying with the Cardinal on Thursday, opting to withdraw from the NCAA transfer portal.

Knox finished 6th this past season after finishing 8th as a past season at the 133-pound weight class at the NCAA Tournament. With two seasons left, there’s plenty of time to climb the podium in the future.

Knox’s sixth-place finish came as he was seeded 15th in the 133-pound bracket. He was able to run the gauntlet enough to find his way in the fifth-place match. While he didn’t win, he became the eighth multiple-time All-American in Stanford wrestling history.

The year before, he earned 8th in NCAA’s as a No. 13 seed. He became the fourth freshman NCAA All-American in school history after his strong performance on the national stage.

Knox was one of four Cardinal wrestlers to earn All-American status this season. Along with his sixth-place finish, Aden Valencia won NCAA’s at 149 pounds, Nico Prove placed third at 125 and Angelo Posada finished sixth at 197. Stanford head coach Chris Ayres also won National Tournament Coach of the Year honors as well.

Stanford HC Chris Ayres details wrestling transfer portal, attempt to retain wrestlers

Ayres didn’t dive into specific detail about tampering or offers for his guys to enter the portal. But, the head coach said he and the institution, despite athletic limitations, will do what they can.

“I’m not going to get into a lot of detail, but the conversations were basically the same with each of them,” Ayres said. “They love Stanford and don’t want to go, but would be fools if they didn’t enter the portal to find out the real numbers…their ‘market value.’ From numerous back channels, the ‘poachers’ were getting numbers to them and they were high. So I really couldn’t blame them for going in. $200,000+. But nothing could be verified without hitting the portal, so here we are. Three All-Americans in the portal, one holding out.

“We are trying to run this program differently. Of the top 10 teams we are the only team without a transfer on our roster and I’m guessing this could include most of the top 20. Culture matters, so I don’t like the idea of a transfer coming in and trying to take the spot of someone that has been developing in our environment. So I am doing everything I can to keep these guys. They are Stanford wrestlers. They are the ones that built this. I’m staying out of the portal as long as I can. These are my guys and I don’t want to do it with anyone but them. We believe in them.”