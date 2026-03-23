Stanford assistant wrestling coach Hayden Hidlay is moving on from the program, he announced on Monday. His announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of the 2025-26 NCAA wrestling season.

He spent two seasons in the role, joining the program in the summer of 2024. This comes after a stellar career in college of his own. This includes an impressive 105-11 career record at NC State.

Additionally, Hidlay was a five-time All-American from 2018-22 including being an NCAA finalist in 2018 at 157 pounds. His final collegiate season was wrestled at 174 and took 3rd place in the NCAA’s.

I have a hard time putting this weekend into words. I want to start by thanking my wife Emily for believing in me, trusting in me, and willing to journey with me through thick and thin. Without her, I really don’t know what I am doing. She is my best quality. pic.twitter.com/bONOlQteJL — Hayden Hidlay (@Hidlaymania) March 23, 2026

Hidlay wrote a lengthy statement to go along with his announcement. You can read it in full below:

“I have a hard time putting this weekend into words,” Hidlay began. “I want to start by thanking my wife Emily for believing in me, trusting in me, and willing to journey with me through thick and thin. Without her, I really don’t know what I am doing. She is my best quality.

“Over the last two years, I have been constantly impressed by the Stanford Wrestling program. Coach Ayres, Brucki, Gray, Lori and Sanam are all people who welcomed me into their circle and families with welcome arms. I will treasure the lessons learned from them. The athletes make putting these words together so hard. I don’t hold it lightly that there were those who put all their trust in me. I really love this job and it comes easy to believe in them. They are people I look up to in my personal life. I see so many qualities in them that I want my kid to have when they grow up. I believe in them. In all areas of life.

“Goodbyes are hard. These guys make it harder after seeing them do so well. But maybe that’s the best way to close a chapter. To see people accomplish their dreams. To see others fall short but have tears in their eyes when their teammate achieves theirs. They have control of their destiny. Seeing people achieve that is the reason why I coach. I love you guys. Thanks for trusting me.”

He finished his statement by pointing out the 2026 NCAA placers from Stanford this season. This includes Aden Valencia (149lbs NCAA champion), Nico Provo (125, third place), Tyler Knox (133, sixth place) and Angelo Posada (197, sixth place). He also shouted out Standord head coach Chris Ayres for winning National Tournament Coach of the Year honors.