2026 Georgia 4-star CB commit Chace Calicut visiting Syracuse

Houston (Texas) North Shore four-star cornerback Chace Calicut made a commitment to Georgia back in June, but his status has been in limbo due to a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case. That case was dismissed in January, but his status with Georgia has remained up in the air.

The top unsigned recruit in the 2026 cycle is set to visit Syracuse this weekend, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms. Calicut told Rivals’ Haydn Hollin that he has not decommitted from the Bulldogs.

Calicut is the No. 324 overall prospect and No. 38 cornerback in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He also finished as the No. 42 player in Texas.

Calicut did not play during his senior season at North Shore last fall. He made his commitment to Kirby Smart and UGA in the summer, choosing the SEC program over Texas, Michigan and a wave of other offers.

“I picked Georgia because of the program, the way they work and how they do things in Athens. It is different from other places I have seen,” Calicut told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They work, they take no days off and the coaches will be on you always. The coaches at Georgia will not kiss anyone’s butt and that is the kind of coaches I want to play for. Georgia treats you like a zero-star and you have to earn it, and I love that.”

Georgia has the

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