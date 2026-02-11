Syracuse AD John Wildhack to retire after July 1

Syracuse AD John Wildhack is retiring, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The leader of the Orange athletic department will remain with the school through July 1st, per the report.

Wildhack has been in this position since 2016, when he took over at his alma mater. He stepped in for Mark Coyle, who was only at Syracuse for 11 months, before departing for Minnesota.

Prior to taking the gig at Syracuse, Wildhack was the executive vice president for programming and production at ESPN. He worked at the network for 36 years.

It’s been topsy-turvy in Syracuse’s two biggest sports: football and basketball. The football team had a down year under Fran Brown after a standout 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, head basketball coach Adrian Autry, who is going through some major struggles right now, was pranked by a caller on a radio show. He was asked the prankster who should replace him in his job.

“Hey, guys,” the caller started. “Red, I was just wondering, who do you think are going to be the best candidates for your job once–?”

Autry laughed it off, saying “Good job” for getting through, and show host Matt Park also acknowledged the caller’s efforts. He then joked about the reaction around the neighborhood.

“There you go, Tyler. Appreciate that,” Park said. “The neighborhood will be excited for you. … Tyler’s pretty proud of himself, so he can go enjoy himself in Binghamton or wherever he may be in ‘Trollville’ at the moment.”

Adrian Autry took over for Jim Boeheim upon his retirement, and it’s been a rough go. The Orange have not made an NCAA Tournament appearance under Autry’s watch as he amassed a 47-42 overall record through three-plus seasons, including a 22-29 mark in ACC play. Syracuse went 11-9 in conference action in 2023-24, but struggled to 7-13 last year.

After “Tyler from Binghamton’s” call, Park asked Autry about the noise around his job security. Autry responded by noting it comes with the territory of being a college basketball head coach and expressed his confidence the Orange would get on track.

“This is part of it,” Autry said. “If it was easy – this is what I want to do. This is part of it. It’s hard. It’s a challenge. But I love it. I love where I’m at, I love the guys and I love the challenge of working through it and getting this together.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report