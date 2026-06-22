Syracuse QB commit Charlie Foulke to play at Glassboro (N.J.)

A Pennsylvania state championship-winning signal caller is leaving to go across state lines to play his senior year of high school football in New Jersey, according to a release.

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Class of 2027 three-star quarterback Charlie Foulke, a Syracuse commit, is leaving Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep School and will be playing at Glassboro (N.J.) for his senior campaign. Foulke, who was teammates with 2028 5-star wide receiver Jett Harrison in ’25, led the Hawks to a state championship in 2024, throwing for over 2,400 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Foulke will have plenty of weapons at his disposal heading into the 2026 New Jersey high school football season, including the state’s Offensive Player of the Year in Amari Sabb.

The Alabama three-star wide receiver commitment is coming off a 2025 season where Sabb helped lift Glassboro to the NJSIAA Public Group 1 state championship, capping what ended up being an undefeated 14-0 season.

Foulke recently announced his commitment to Syracuse via social media and will now enter his senior season focusing on quarterbacking one of the Garden State’s top teams. The three-star quarterback chose the Orange over schools like Georgia, Miami, Maryland, and Pittsburgh, respectively.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’m blessed to announce that I am 100% committed to playing Division 1 football at Syracuse University. Grateful for this opportunity and ready to work,” Foulke said in a tweet via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sabb on the ground rushed for 823 yards on just 65 carries and scored 14 touchdowns. Through the passing game, Sabb hauled in 53 passes for 916 yards and scored 12 times.

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