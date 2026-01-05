Harvard Crimson quarterback Jaden Craig has committed to transfer to the TCU Horned Frogs per On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

At one point during the regular season, Craig was seen as a potential NFL Draft pick. However, after some struggles late in the season, he made the decision to return to school and enter the Transfer Portal. He did so and instantly became one of the most highly-touted names available at the quarterback position. Craig would even be rated as the 21st-best available quarterback in the Transfer Portal by On3.

Coming out of high school at Seton Hall Preparatory in Montclair, New Jersey, in the Class of 2022, Craig was an overlooked recruit. Still, he had several FCS offers. That included from Columbia, Fordham, and Lehigh. However, he made the decision to go to Harvard.

While at Harvard, Craig did not play in 2022, making it so that he can utilize a redshirt. However, the Ivy League doesn’t allow for redshirts, meaning if he wanted to return in 2026 for a fifth college season, transferring to a new program was his only option.

Jaden Craig did prove to be an excellent quarterback while at Harvard. In 2024, he would be named All-Ivy League Second Team and was a Walter Payton Award finalist. Unsurprisingly, that saw him come into the 2025 season on the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List. That success translated to wins on the field too. In 2023 and 2024, Harvard would win the Ivy League. Then, in 2025, the first year that the Ivy League allowed its teams to compete in the FCS playoffs, the Crimson were one of two teams from the conference in the field. That came after they finished as co-champions with Yale.

Jaden Craig, for his part, completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 2025. Then, on the ground, he rushed for 135 yards and seven touchdowns. For his career, Craig threw for 6,074 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has 194 career rushing yards and 11 career rushing touchdowns.

At TCU, Craig is set to replace Josh Hoover as the team’s quarterback. Hoover entered the Transfer Portal following the end of the regular season. That was a season that saw the Horned Frogs go 9-4 and win the Alamo Bowl. That Alamo Bowl win came with Ken Seals starting at quarterback.

As of now, TCU has eight players who have already entered the Transfer Portal. Among them, Hoover is the most notable. Now, the Horned Frogs have their replacement.