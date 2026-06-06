Rhode Island transfer pitcher Manny Santos commits to TCU

TCU is adding pieces to their pitching staff for the 2027 season. Rhode Island transfer right-hander Manny Santos has committed to the Horned Frogs via the portal, giving Kirk Saarloos another arm as the program looks to rebound from a disappointing campaign.

Santos arrives in Fort Worth after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Rhode Island. After a difficult freshman season in which he posted a 14.00 ERA across 18 innings, the right-hander took a significant step forward in 2026.

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In 21 appearances this past season, Santos compiled a 2-2 record with a 5.27 ERA and four saves. He struck out 41 batters over 27.1 innings, showcasing the swing-and-miss ability that made him an attractive transfer portal target.

As a freshman in 2025, Santos appeared in 17 games exclusively out of the bullpen. He made his collegiate debut against William & Mary and recorded a season-high four strikeouts during two scoreless innings against Brown in April.

Meanwhile, Santos becomes the latest addition for a TCU program entering a pivotal offseason. The Horned Frogs missed the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons after finishing 33-21 overall and falling short of an at-large bid. TCU entered 2026 with preseason Top 10 expectations but struggled with injuries and inconsistent play throughout the year.

The program has already undergone major changes on the coaching staff. Saarloos recently hired former major leaguer Thomas Eshelman as pitching coach. Eshelman previously worked in both the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres organizations and brings extensive player development experience to Fort Worth.

Additionally, TCU also added Danny-David Linahan as their new hitting coach after his successful stint at Texas State. Linahan helped guide the Bobcats to one of the nation’s most productive offenses in 2026 and is expected to bring a more modern approach to the Horned Frogs’ lineup.

With a revamped coaching staff and an aggressive approach in the transfer portal, TCU is aiming to quickly return to national prominence. Santos’ strikeout numbers suggest he could compete for an important bullpen role as the Horned Frogs attempt to get back into postseason contention.

After watching six Big 12 teams reach the NCAA Tournament in 2026, TCU is hoping additions like Santos can help restore the standard that has made the Horned Frogs one of the conference’s premier programs over the last two decades.