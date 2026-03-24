TCU head coach Sonny Dykes revealed on Tuesday that he is close to finalizing the details on a contract extension. TCU AD Mike Buddie first mentioned that he was in talks with Dykes to extend his contract last month.

“Sonny was laser-focused in the end-of-year review of the program and made a number of difficult decisions with the goal of bringing TCU back to the College Football Playoff,” Buddie wrote in his newsletter. “We are currently in talks to extend Coach Dykes’ contract, and I will have more to share on that very soon.”

Across four seasons at the program, Dykes has led the Horned Frogs to a 36-17 (23-13) record. He has also recorded an appearance in the 2022 national championship Game.

Sonny Dykes said he thinks he and TCU are close to finalizing the details on the contract extension AD Mike Buddie mentioned last month. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) March 24, 2026

TCU is coming off back-to-back 9-4 campaigns, both of which resulted in bowl game victories. The Horned Frogs downed Louisiana 34-3 in the 2024 New Mexico Bowl, and they knocked off USC 30-27 in the 2025 Alamo Bowl to earn a No. 25 ranking in the final AP Poll of the season.

Sonny Dykes is heading into his fifth year as head coach at TCU

The former Louisiana Tech/Cal/SMU coach immediately led TCU to greatness, as it reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2022. That season, however, was the last time the Horned Frogs came out on top in the conference.

“I believe the Big 12 is the most competitive conference in football,” Dykes said following the Alamo Bowl victory. “I really do believe that. From top to bottom, anybody can win any given Saturday, and it makes it a very difficult conference to win.

“Maybe not as many teams at the top as there is in the SEC or maybe the Big Ten, but the bottom teams in the Big 12 are crazy competitive. So, anyway, it’s a hell of a league, and you know, hard to win it.”

Heading into year five of the Dykes era in Fort Worth, TCU took a massive hit by losing starting quarterback Josh Hoover to the Transfer Portal. Hoover will start at reigning National Champion Indiana next season, filling the shoes of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Hoover will (likely) be replaced by Harvard transfer quarterback Jadan Craig, who passed for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns with just seven interceptions last season. The Horned Frogs will open their season in Dublin, Ireland, against North Carolina in the Aer Lingus CFB Classic on Aug. 29.