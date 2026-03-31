TCU sophomore guard Jace Posey plans to enter the Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news.

Posey is the son of two-time NBA Champion James Posey. He played in the NBA from 1999-2011.

Across two seasons at TCU, Posey averaged 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. His best game this season came in TCU‘s 84-80 win over No. 10 Florida on Nov. 27, in which he scored a career-high 21 points.

NEW: TCU guard Jace Posey plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Jace is the son of two-time NBA champion James Posey.



Read: https://t.co/Q48aXPz7bM pic.twitter.com/Zju8UtuLjs — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 31, 2026

He is the first TCU player to announce their intentions to enter the Transfer Portal. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 23-12 (11-7) campaign, in which they earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Second Round under head coach Jamie Dixon.

“We’re very excited about (TCU‘s core),” Dixon said following the Horned Frogs’ Second Round loss to Duke. “They’ve developed. They’ve gotten better. Our young guys that returned from last year have gotten better. Certainly, I don’t know if we’re thinking about it right now at this point.

“I just really want them, protecting them, looking out for them, thanking them, and making sure they know how important they’ve been to me and to our program and to our school and to our university. I think people, from what I understand, they saw how hard we played, and I think we got a lot of fans because of how we competed, how we — and especially how we’ll handle this loss, because I think that’s important how you handle a loss as well.

Jace Posey heads to Transfer Portal after two seasons at TCU

Head coach Jamie Dixon just completed his 10th season with that program. In that span, Dixon has led the Horned Frogs to a 199-138 (80-100) record with five NCAA Tournament appearances. He will likely be heading into season No. 11 at TCU next season, and is just five victories away from surpassing Buster Brannon as the winningest head coach in program history.

However, Posey will not be sticking around to be a member of that team. Posey, who attended Strake Jesuit College Prep, was tabbed as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.