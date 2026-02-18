Tommy LaPour injury update: TCU ace to miss start vs. UCLA due to elbow soreness

No. 7 TCU has received some unfortunate injury news entering the second weekend of the season. Friday night starter Tommy LaPour will miss his start against No. 1 UCLA this week, according to HornedFrogBlitz’s Jamie Plunkett.

The loss is a big one for the Horned Frogs, as LaPour is the ace of TCU’s pitching staff. The 2025 season was his first season with the team after spending his freshman year at Wichita State in 2024. Last year, he was 8-3 in 16 starts with a 3.09 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP, striking out 88 with 27 walks.

“TCU pitcher Tommy LaPour will miss his start Friday at No. 1 UCLA after experiencing elbow soreness, sources confirmed to HornedFrogBlitz,” Plunkett tweeted. “The move is being made out of an abundance of caution with the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year.”

TCU, which started the year ranked at No. 10 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25, moved up to No. 7 after a 2-1 showing in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown during opening weekend. The Horned Frogs will be in Los Angeles this weekend, taking on No. 1 UCLA.

In TCU’s season opener against preseason No. 23 Vanderbilt, LaPour pitched well. He went five innings, striking out five while allowing two walks, five hits and two earned runs. He also hit one batter.

The Horned Frogs went on to win the game 5-4 against Vanderbilt. They also defeated then-No. 7 Arkansas before falling to Oklahoma in the weekend finale on Sunday.

Tuesday was a disappointing showing, staying in Arlington to face UT Arlington at Globe Life Field. TCU lost 11-8, falling to 2-2 on the season.

LaPour has ace-like expectations in 2026

Before the year, LaPour was voted as the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year. He was also a Preseason All-Big 12 selection, one of four TCU players to earn that honor.

The Horned Frogs were voted as the Big 12 preseason favorite entering the year. They received 13 of 14 first-place votes among coaches in the conference.

It remains to be seen just how long LaPour will be held out, but hopefully, the decision is more precautionary. After UCLA this weekend, TCU faces New Haven and Tulane in its last two non-conference weekend series before Big 12 play gets underway.