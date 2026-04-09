Alvin Kamara donates 'large philanthropic gift' to Tennessee athletics

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has donated “a large philanthropic gift” to the Tennessee athletic department, the program announced Thursday. The program is working with the Volunteers alum “on a prominent naming opportunity inside Neyland Stadium to recognize his generous commitment,” according to a press release Thursday.

“There are certain experiences that shape you throughout your life,” Kamara said in a statement. “In my heart, it was only right that I pour back into the university that gave me an opportunity when I didn’t quite know what was next. The naming recognition space that we are working on, inside Neyland Stadium, will be a representation of perseverance and faith for everyone who enters for years to come.”

Kamara ran for 1,294 yards on 210 carries and 16 touchdowns in 24 games across two seasons (2015-16) in Knoxville. He also added 74 receptions for 683 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

“Alvin has made an extraordinary difference in our program, and we are profoundly grateful for this generous philanthropic gift,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “Alvin’s leadership and unwavering support have meant so much to us, and we cannot thank him enough for all he continues to do for Tennessee!”

Kamara, 30, has been among the NFL’s more productive running backs since the Saints drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He splashed onto the scene as a rookie and was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Year after combining for 1,901 total yards and 14 combined touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning in 2017.

Kamara is one of just three NFL players with more than 12,000 total yards from scrimmage over the past decade. He has 12,198 total yards and 86 combined touchdowns in nine total NFL seasons, all in New Orleans. Given that length of time, Kamara owns Saints team records in rushing yards (7,250), rushing touchdowns (61), total touchdowns (87), total yards from scrimmage (12,198), all-purpose yardage (12,856) and first downs (601).

Kamara will be honored among other alumni during Tennessee’s Spring Game on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Admission is free and gates open at 1 pm ET for the 2 pm start.