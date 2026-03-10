Longtime Tennessee reporter Wes Rucker, 43, passed away Feb. 19 in a tragic multivehicle wreck on I-40 West in Knoxville. Rucker left behind a wife, Lauren, young son, Hank, and an unborn daughter.

Rucker’s death was immediately felt throughout Vol Nation, and prompted dozens of messages of condolences from within the Tennessee athletic department and the sports world at large. Everyone from Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes to On3’s and fellow Tennessee alum Chris Low offered their sympathies in public and online tributes to Rucker and his family.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs joined in on the love by posting a touching memorial to Rucker, a diehard fan, on their iconic Wrigley Field marquee outside Gate 3.

Check out the scene below, courtesy of VolQuest’s Mike Wilson:

Wes Rucker loved to celebrate the Cubbies with a good “Go Cubs. Go America.”



Thank you, @Cubs 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Oppf5q07Qs — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) March 10, 2026

Rick Barnes shares heartfelt message following death of longtime Tennessee reporter Wes Rucker

Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes opened Feb. 20’s press availability by honoring Rucker and asking all Volunteers fans to say a prayer for his family during this difficult time.

“Before we get started, as you know, we lost a friend and a colleague yesterday in Wes Rucker and it’s just heartbreaking. It really is, just heartbreaking. And our hearts and prayers go out to Lauren, his son Hank and the one that’s on the way. We just ask that God will place a holy hedge of protection around his entire family,” Barnes said, via video provided by GoVols247’s Ben McKee. “Wes was a wonderful person, really a wonderful guy, and he covered athletics here for a quarter of a century, and was a part of the UT family and the sports family here in Knoxville.

“We just ask that today, at some poin,t you say a prayer for Wes and his family. I know we’re going to miss him dearly,” Barnes continued. “He loved what he did, he loved his family. I’m just thankful that God allowed him to be a part of my life for the last 11 years. And, again, today at some point and time, I just pray you pray for his family.”

Rucker was the lone fatality in a five-vehicle wreck that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. CT on I-40 West in Knoxville, according to a release by the Knoxville Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rucker, a Tennessee graduate who was most recently working as a sports writer and on-air host for Knoxville’s WBIR-TV, had covered Vols athletics since starting his career with the school’s newspaper, The Daily Beacon, in 2000. He also worked for the Chattanooga Times Free Press and was a longtime senior writer for 247Sports covering Tennessee. He joined WBIR in 2025.

