Bowl season has become an interesting time of the year, with opt-outs often impacting the flavor of the various matchups on offering. Tennessee defensive back Jalen McMurray is likely to win some fans after playing in Tuesday night’s Music City Bowl against Illinois.

McMurray suffered an injury during bowl prep, preventing him from starting the contest. But he still gutted it out and made a considerable difference in the game.

After the game, Jalen McMurray was choked up and nearly in tears as he detailed why it was so important for him to play. He opened up, baring his heart to anyone listening.

“This place has given me so much,” McMurray said. “I wanted to be able to finish it out. I don’t want for my teammates, even though they wouldn’t think this, I don’t want them to think I quit on them. It was important to me to leave it out, everything on the field. Give it all for the Power T, give it all for my teammates, coaches.”

Jalen McMurray tallied two tackles in the game. But he also notched two pass breakups, including an exceptional one on a deep post in the end zone, preventing a touchdown.

He left it all on the field. In a world where players frequently opt out of such contests when relatively little is on the line, performances like that stand out.

Coach Josh Heupel was quick to praise his veteran team captain after the game. He knew the toll it took on Jalen McMurray.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” McMurray said. “There were times where I felt good. Times where I didn’t. Like he said, I was doubtful yesterday. I didn’t think I’d be able to play.

“The opportunity to come out here and play with them… it’s just give God the glory for allowing me to step on that field and play how I did. Thank God for having me feel good right now, too.”