Felix Okpara injury update: Rick Barnes shares latest insight on Tennessee forward

Tennessee forward Felix Okpara missed a second game with an injury on Tuesday night as the Volunteers topped the Ole Miss Rebels. He was out with a calf issue.

After the game, coach Rick Barnes provided an update. He cited director of men’s basketball sports medicine Chad Newman.

“Chad told me today he was feeling better today,” Barnes said. “That’s all he told me. I asked him today, said, ‘How’s he feeling?’ He said he thought he was making a little progress today.”

Felix Okpara is a key member of the Tennessee frontcourt. He has played the most of any of Tennessee’s forwards, starting 20 games this season.

He is currently averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. He has done that on 26.6 minutes per contest.

The Volunteers could certainly use him back sooner than later, especially if they hope to make an earnest push for the SEC crown. And make no mistake, Tennessee is certainly capable, particularly if it gets guys like Felix Okpara healthy again.

“But whether or not, I can’t tell you when (he’ll be back), but that’s the honest answer because that’s what Chad told me right before the game,” Barnes explained. “When I bumped into Chad I said, ‘How is Fe doing?’ He said he had a good day today.”

With Felix Okpara out, JP Estrella and DeWayne Brown have started the past two games. They’ve done some excellent work in the interim, with the ESPN2 broadcasters particularly noting Estrella’s work in the win over the Rebels.

Okpara averaged 7.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in the 2024-25 season, his first at Tennessee. The Lagos, Nigeria, native transferred to UT after two seasons at Ohio State.

Felix Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.

On3’s Mike Wilson also contributed to this report.