Former Air Force infielder Wyatt Hanoian commits to Tennessee

Former Air Force infielder Wyatt Hanoian committed to Tennessee out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year Air Force before electing to transfer.

Last year, he played 53 games for the Falcons and was productive. Hanoian had a .357 batting average, six home runs and 49 RBI. He also had 66 hits, 14 doubles and four triples. Hanoian also drew 32 walks this past season.

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“Thank you (Air Force Baseball) for the most memorable freshman year,” Hanoian wrote on Instagram. “I’m forever grateful for this brotherhood and these coaches. The bonds we built and the memories we made will stay with me forever. I wouldn’t change a single moment. It was the greatest honor representing America and the United States Air Force Academy, and I’m excited to see what God has in store next. FFWK.”

The college baseball transfer portal has reshaped roster construction at every level of the sport. Programs that once relied exclusively on high school recruiting pipelines now dedicate significant resources to identifying, pursuing and landing portal talent.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.

Hanoian will join a solid baseball program that saw four players and 11 signees from the Class of 2026 receive invitations to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine. VolQuest’s Mike Wilson broke it down Tuesday.

“Pitchers Tegan Kuhns and Bo Rhudy received invitations as did third baseman Henry Ford and catcher/outfielder Garrett Wright,” he wrote. “Outfielder Trevor Condon, outfielder AJ Curry, shortstop Jack Dugan, catcher Sean Dunlap, right-handed pitcher Gannon Grant, left-handed pitcher/outfielder Jared Grindlinger, right-handed pitcher/shortstop Cole Koeninger, right-handed pitcher Kaiden McCarthy, right-handed pitcher Gary Morse, right-handed pitcher Tyler Putnam and right-handed pitcher Shawn Sullivan are the Tennessee signees invited.

“Kuhns appears primed to give Tennessee a first-round draft pick for the fifth straight season. Kuhns is the No. 24 prospect in the MLB Draft, according to MLB.com. Ford is No. 144 and Wright is No. 188.”