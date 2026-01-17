Former Appalachian State defensive back DJ Burks committed to Tennessee out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent four years with the program before transferring.

Last season, Burks had 73 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles. On total, he has 133 career tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Burks was a three-star recruit out of Maryville (Tenn.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 36 overall prospect in the state, the No. 52 athlete in the class and the No. 1,163 overall prospect in the class.

Burks is the latest transfer addition for Tennessee. They landed West Virginia offensive lineman Donovan Haslam towards the end of the portal window.

He spent one year at WVU, logging 444 snaps in 2025. He played at left guard for the most part, but also saw action at right guard, as well as left tackle. Haslam appeared in 10 games, logging five starts.

This continues a trend of Haslam playing all along the offensive line during his college career. He spent one season at West Virginia having spent the first three seasons of his college career at Austin Peay. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Haslam appeared in 24 games for Austin Peay during his tenure there, including nine starts.

He’ll join a Tennessee squad that finished with an 8-5 record in 2025, but are looking to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. During the 2024 season, the Vols finished the year 10-3 overall before losing in the first round of the CFP to the eventual national champions, Ohio State.

In 2025, Tennessee’s offensive line blocked for an attack that averaged 173.5 rushing yards per game. The Volunteers logged 2,255 rushing yards as a group to go along with 35 rushing touchdowns. That was good for 35 total touchdowns.