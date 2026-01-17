Former Michigan cornerback Tevis Metcalf committed to Tennessee out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He spent one year at the school after transferring from Arkansas.

Metcalf played in just three games this season. He finished with three tackles and had just one tackle in 12 games, playing sparingly, for the Razorbacks in 2024.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Metfcalf was a three-star recruit out of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 37 overall prospect in the state, the No. 79 cornerback in the class and the No. 781 overall prospect in the class.

Tennessee’s gotten some good news in the transfer portal, other than Metcalf. They’ve added players and also retained players, such as WR Braylon Staley. The redshirt freshman earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors after ranking sixth in the SEC with 806 receiving yards and 67.2 receiving yards per game.

Staley became the third player in program history to garner SEC Freshman of the Year honors, joining running back Jamal Lewis and quarterback Peyton Manning. Staley led all SEC freshmen in receiving and receiving yards per game and also finished tied for the league lead among freshmen with six receiving touchdowns.

He earned SEC Freshman of the Week twice in 2025. He’s a former top-100 recruit and four-star wide receiver. Staley’s return is a key win for Tennessee, which is set to lose leading receiver Chris Brazzell II to the NFL draft.

Braylon Staley hauled in an 8-yard completion on the second play of Tennessee’s first possession of the Music City Bowl to break the program’s single-season receptions record for a freshman. Staley went on to finish with four catches for 31 yards in Tennessee’s 30-28 loss to Illinois.

The redshirt freshman ended the season with 68 catches to finish with the most receptions in a season at Tennessee under Josh Heupel. Tennessee finished the 2025 season with an 8-5 record.

Pete Nakos contributed to this report