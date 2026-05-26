James Pearce Jr. arrest: Falcons DE approved for 'fast-track' to get case dismissed

James Pearce Jr. is a step closer to getting his domestic violence case dropped. According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports, the Atlanta Falcons pass rusher has been approved for a “fast-track” to getting the case dismissed. Pearce is required to take part in the program that will last for one year.

Slater also reported that Pearce’s ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, also voluntarily dropped her attempt at a permanent restraining order against the Falcons player. Pearce has to stay away from Jackson for the next 12 months.

In April, Slater reported that James Pearce Jr. would have all charges from his Feb. 7 arrest dismissed if he completes an agreed-upon pretrial diversion program offered by the state of Florida. At the time, Slater said the program would last for six months.

Peace was arrested in Miami-Dade County (Fla.) after an alleged domestic dispute with Jackson. After the altercation, Pearce was involved in a brief police chase and allegedly drove his car into Jackson’s vehicle and a Miami police officer. The former Tennessee player was initially charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, which was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

James Pearce Jr. had a monster rookie season for the Falcons

The Falcons selected Pearce at No. 26 overall in last year’s NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact during his rookie season, collecting 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and five passes defended in 17 games. Pearce was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In early April, the Falcons announced that Pearce was not at voluntary offseason workouts. “I will tell you guys, James Pearce is not here,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said, per the Associated Press. “We’ve been in constant communication with his representation.”

“It’s a voluntary program, so that’s up to each individual player to make those decisions,” Stefanski added. “I would also add that we’ve had great discussions with his (Pearce’s) representation. I don’t want to get into the specifics of that.”