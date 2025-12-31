Josh Heupel addresses Tennessee's quarterback depth after Jake Merklinger transfer

The 2025 offseason was a long one for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers, figuring out the quarterback position. Now, it looks like Heupel will once again need to look at finding a new quarterback this offseason.

Backup quarterback Jake Merklinger recently announced that he’s set to transfer. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Joey Aguilar has joined a lawsuit from Diego Pavia regarding JUCO eligibility, looking for an additional season. All of that has led to some gray area regarding the future.

Recently, Josh Heupel addressed the quarterback position and the team’s depth. In particular, after Merklinger moved on.

“I think it’s like your entire roster,” Heupel said. “There’s moving pieces. Jake made a choice that he felt like was right for him and we support him. Jake has been a great teammate while he has been here and grown and competed. Obviously, George [MacIntyre] will be the number two… And then as we finish that up and [Merklinger] enters the portal, with everything that’s going on with Joey and all those pieces, we’ll look to put that position in a room to help us go compete and play for a championship.”

Merklinger had been at Tennessee for two seasons, using a redshirt in 2024. There had been a chance that he could compete for the starting job in 2026 if Aguilar were unable to return. However, that’s off the table now.

That question about Aguilar’s eligibility will hang over Tennessee going into this offseason. For now, though, Heupel isn’t in a rush to get a decision. He’d share, “I don’t have a specific date at this time.”

Assuming Aguilar is not back, that would leave Tennessee with just two returning quarterbacks from the 2025 team. There’s George MacIntyre, a true freshman who came to Tennessee as a four-star quarterback. Then, Mason Phillips, a freshman walk-on. Heupel would also share that MacIntyre is showing some good growth.

“Yeah, just continued growth and understanding it,” Heupel said. “As simple as receiving a signal and being able to communicate. His command of what we’re doing, decision-making. He’s had good bowl preparation here as well. So, look forward as we continue to get closer to the game day and continue to take steps.”

Josh Heupel on adding quarterbacks to the Tennessee roster

Tennessee has currently added Faizon Brandon in the Class of 2025, a five-star recruit in that cycle. On top of that, Josh Heupel recently shared some insight into how he may address the quarterback position through the Transfer Portal.

“I think you have to be honest in today’s landscape,” Josh Heupel said. “And I think that’s so that your players trust you on a consistent basis. And ultimately, information is readily available to everybody, too. So I think being transparent and open in those lines of communication is really important. And that’s not just transfer portal season, it’s legitimately at every phase of what you’re doing.”