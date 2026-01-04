Former Kansas State safety Qua Moss has committed to Tennessee, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Moss only spent one season at Kansas State.

In his lone campaign with the Wildcats, Moss made 12 appearances. He tallied 41 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two interceptions.

Before transferring to Kansas State, Moss played the 2024 season at the University of West Georgia. He started in all 11 of his appearances for the team. He recorded 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Qua Moss began his collegiate career at Dodge City Community College, a JUCO program. As of this report, Moss is the No. 20 safety in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Moss will be a welcome addition to Tennessee’s roster. The Volunteers have already lost over 15 players to the transfer portal this offseason, including standouts such as offensive tackle Lance Heard, safety Boo Carter and cornerback Rickey Gibson.

Tennessee finished the 2025 campaign with an 8-5 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play after suffering a 30-28 loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl. It was a step backward for the Volunteers, who posted 10 wins in the 2024 season.

