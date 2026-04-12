Loyola Chicago transfer center Miles Rubin has committed to Tennessee. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the news. Harris was tabbed as the No. 84 ranked player in the Portal by On3.

Rubin played his first three seasons of collegiate basketball at Loyola Chicago, under head coach Drew Valentine. In 103 games (100 starts), Rubin boasts career averages of 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

His strong play didn’t quite contribute to massive success for the Ramblers, however. Over the past three seasons, Loyola Chicago has compiled a 57-46 record and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Chicago native scored in double-figures in 19 games this season, and recorded eight games with at least four blocks. He scored a season-high 21 points in Loyola‘s 89-75 loss to VCU on Jan. 30. He boasts 10 career double-doubles.

Tennessee reached third consecutive Elite Eight this season

Tennessee is coming off a 25-12 (11-7) campaign, which saw it reach the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season. Head coach Rick Barnes, who is the second-winningest coach in program history, is heading into his 12th season at the program. He is just 36 wins behind the program’s all-time winningest coach, Ray Mears (278-112).

“If you want to be transparent, I think that God has a plan for all of us,” Barnes said prior to the 2025-26 season. “I will say this, there is no doubt in my mind that God’s gonna make it perfectly clear to me when my time is done. I think I’ve got the best situation of any coach in America.

“(The) University of Tennessee right now has got the best leadership from the very top all the way down. I think I’m working for the best athletic director in the country. They’ve done everything they can to help us here. I think this is still one of the most underrated programs in the country. I think this is as orange-blooded as blue-blooded can be.”

This offseason is crucial for Barnes and his program, as six players entered the Transfer Portal following the season. Along with those decisions, star freshman Nate Ament is off to the NBA, and Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Felix Okpara have exhausted their eligibility. The addition of Rubin, along with Cal guard Dai Dai Ames, are strong building blocks for Tennessee‘s 2026-27 roster.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.