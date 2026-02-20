NCAA denies additional eligibility for Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar

The NCAA has issued an eligibility ruling involving Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, a decision tied to a broader legal challenge that continues to reshape the landscape for former junior college players across college football. The NCAA has ruled against Aguilar receiving another season of eligibility.

Aguilar was one of 26 former junior college athletes added as plaintiffs to the ongoing Diego Pavia lawsuit, which seeks to extend eligibility relief beyond the temporary waiver granted by the courts and the NCAA. The plaintiffs are asking for the ability to compete in future seasons without their junior college years counting against NCAA eligibility limits, citing antitrust concerns.

According to the court filing, the players are seeking “immediate injunctive relief to preclude the NCAA from enforcing its Intercollegiate Competition Rules” on the grounds that doing so would violate Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act. A preliminary injunction last year allowed Pavia to compete during the 2025 season, setting a precedent the plaintiffs now hope will be extended.

Pavia’s case became the focal point of the debate after he was permitted to play for Vanderbilt, leading the program to its first 10-win season in school history. He emerged as a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding 826 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. That success amplified scrutiny of the NCAA’s eligibility framework for junior college transfers.

The most recent filing asks the court to apply the same relief to the 2025–26 season that allowed Pavia to play, arguing that all plaintiffs are “similarly situated” due to beginning their college careers at junior colleges before transferring to Division I programs. The plaintiffs are requesting the court maintain the status quo until the lawsuit is fully resolved, rather than allowing the NCAA’s waiver to expire.

Aguilar’s path mirrors many of the players involved. The Antioch, California native spent two seasons at Diablo Valley College in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Appalachian State Mountaineers. Over two seasons with the Mountaineers, Aguilar threw for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions across 25 games, including a 2025 campaign in which he passed for 3,444 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Aguilar was QB1 for the Vols this year. He threw for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for Tennessee in 2025. His most recent appearance was in a 30-28 loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl. Aguilar was 14-of-18 for 121 yards and no touchdowns in the game. He had one rushing touchdown.

Aguilar has largely stayed quiet publicly regarding the lawsuit and its potential impact on his future. When asked in December about his plans, he emphasized focusing on the present.

“My answer is still my answer,” Aguilar said on Dec. 16. “Just focus on the season and pursue what I want to pursue afterwards.”

Reflecting on the possibility that his time at Tennessee could be coming to an end following the Music City Bowl, Aguilar expressed gratitude toward his coaches and teammates, noting the relationships built during his brief tenure. As the legal process works everything out, his eligibility, and that of dozens of others, remains tied to a case that could have lasting implications for college football.