NCAA releases statement after Joey Aguilar denied preliminary injunction by Knoxville judge

The NCAA praised a Knoxville judge’s decision Friday to deny Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar a preliminary injunction in his eligibility case against the organization. Aguilar is seeking to play a sixth collegiate season and second with the Volunteers after the NCAA denied him last month.

“The NCAA is thankful for the judge’s decision today which demonstrates the court’s consideration of eligibility standards and protecting access to the collegiate experience for current and future student-athletes,” the NCAA statement reads, per On3’s Pete Nakos. “We will continue to defend the NCAA’s eligibility rules against attempts to circumvent foundational policies and hinder fair competition to all student-athletes. The NCAA is making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes and will continue to work with Congress to provide stability for all college athletes.”

Friday afternoon’s ruling by Knox County Chancery Court Judge Chris Heagerty upholds the NCAA’s previous decision on Aguilar’s eligibility status, confirming he’s ineligible to play in 2026.

This report will be updated.