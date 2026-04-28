Ohio tackle David Tarawallie nets Tennessee offer

Painesville (Ohio) Riverside offensive tackle David Tarawallie was offered by Tennessee on Monday when Vols offensive line coach Glen Elarbee stopped by the school.

Tarawallie, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound three-star, says he will add the Vols to his official visit schedule.

“I will, most likely replacing one I already have set up,” he said.

Elarbee’s resume and personality have a lot to do with Tarawallie’s interest.

“Coach Elarbee, he seems like a really smart guy and has produced a good amount of NFL talent, so I’m confident in his ability to develop me, and playing in the SEC,” Tarawallie said.

His current officials are current Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine leader Michigan State on May 29th, Cincinnati on June 5th, USF of June 12th and Wake Forest on June 19th.

Tarawallie was a starter who played well as a junior, but he played at under 240 pounds. He spent this off-season adding weight and strength and has become a Power Four prospect as a result.

“I don’t even think he is remotely close to scratching the surface of his potential,” says Riverside strength coach Bryan Doberdruk. “If you look at him, he’s a skinny 264-pound kid. He will probably play this year around 275 pounds and be an incredibly athletic 300-pound college freshman. I’ve been a strength coach full time for 17 years and I’ve never had a kid this size who moves so well.”

Tarawallie is rated an 87 by Rivals and ranked the No. 31 junior in Ohio.