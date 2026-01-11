Oklahoma State transfer wide receiver Gavin Freeman has committed to Tennessee, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was the No. 793 ranked player (No. 119 WR) in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

Freeman was the 1-11 Cowboys’ leading receiver last season. The Oklahoma City native hauled in 53 receptions for 481 yards and four touchdowns. Across four collegiate seasons (two at Oklahoma and two at Oklahoma State), Freeman boasts 81 career catches for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to enrolling at Oklahoma, Freeman was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 1,571 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 141 CB in his class and the No. 27 overall player from the state of Oklahoma, hailing from Heritage Hall.

Gavin Freeman bolsters Tennessee’s impressive Portal class

It was a disappointing season for the Volunteers, who had their eyes on a second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff appearance. They finished the season with an 8-5 record, although none of their eight wins came against a team that finished above .500.

They opened the season with a 5-1 record, with their lone loss coming against No. 6 Georgia 44-41. Disaster however struck for Josh Heupel‘s team across the final seven games, as they went 3-4 with losses to all three ranked opponents they played.

“We got to get better, absolutely,” Heupel said following Tennessee‘s 30-28 loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl. “But there’s a lot of really good, young talent inside of that locker room. One of, if not the youngest teams in our league. There’s an influx of guys that we just signed that are highly talented. Yes, we have to go in the portal and get some guys, too. The talent is one thing, the development of it is the second part of it.”

“I feel really good about what we have coming back, what we have coming in, and then we got to go get some guys here in the portal and then we got to go build a football team, which is what you have to do every year when we get back in January.”

Tennessee adding Freeman continues its strong showing in the Transfer Portal. It has already hauled in game-changing players in former Penn State EDGE Chaz Coleman, linebacker Amare Campbell, and safety Dejuan Lane.

Tennessee’s Transfer Portal Additions

Gavin Freeman is the 10th Transfer Portal addition for Tennessee.

