The eligibility battle surrounding Joey Aguilar continues to move forward. In the meantime, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has put his decision out there, believing the final outcome could favor Tennessee.

Speaking on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum predicted Aguilar will ultimately receive another season of eligibility and suit up again for the Volunteers in 2026.

“My gut feeling is he’s going to play,” Finebaum stated. “I’m basing that on very little, other than the fact that the judge kept referring to Tennessee as ‘We.’ He did not sing ‘Rocky Top,’ although I think it’s copyrighted, and he probably knows the copyright law.

“I think he took the weekend for his decision, knowing that it was going to be skewered. But I just sense that Aguilar — they’re all different, but my feeling is he’s going to get an additional year.”

Alas, Aguilar recently secured a temporary restraining order in his favor, keeping the door open for what would be his sixth season of college football and fourth at the Division I level. His case centers on counting his first two seasons at Diablo Valley Community College, which he argues should not fully apply toward his NCAA eligibility clock.

After transferring from junior college to Appalachian State, Aguilar produced across two seasons before arriving in Knoxville for 2025. In his first year with Tennessee, he threw for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding four rushing scores. His passing yardage ranked 12th nationally and helped guide the Volunteers to an 8-5 record.

Prior to Tennessee, Aguilar compiled 6,760 passing yards and 56 touchdowns in 25 games at Appalachian State, establishing himself as an experienced quarterback capable of immediately stabilizing an offense. That experience is precisely why the ruling matters so much for Tennessee’s roster outlook moving forward.

The lawsuit comes after Aguilar voluntarily dismissed himself from the broader Diego Pavia eligibility case, choosing instead to pursue his own path in court. If successful, his case could carry larger implications for players whose early careers included junior college seasons.

For Tennessee, the decision could significantly alter the 2026 season. An experienced returning starter would provide continuity at quarterback and leadership in a competitive SEC landscape. Without him, the Volunteers would likely face a transition year at the position.

For now, the final call rests with the court. But if Finebaum’s instincts prove correct, Tennessee may soon receive clarity and a proven quarterback back under center in Aguilar.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.