Penn State transfer defensive back Dejuan Lane is committing to Tennessee via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Nittany Lions, amassing 29 total tackles.

Lane played high school football at Gilman (Baltimore, MD), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 326 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Lane was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 138 overall recruit, and the No. 16 overall defensive back available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Another Penn State transfer also committed to Tennessee in defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam, On3 has learned. He’s spent the past two seasons with the Nittany Lions, appearing in five games as a true freshman in 2024 before appearing in all 13 games during the 2025 campaign.

This season, Gilliam began to have a more significant impact along the defensive front. He tallied 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks. He started two games.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Gilliam was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 741 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He also checked in as the No. 63 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 25 overall player from the state of Maryland, hailing from Gaithersburg (MD) Quince Orchard.

He was rated as a four-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 67 overall recruit, and the No. 6 overall defensive lineman available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning.

In high school, Gilliam was a three-year letterman and had an outstanding senior campaign. His team finished with an 11-1 record and Gilliam earned first-team All-Metro honors as a result.