Penn State freshman transfer EDGE rusher Chaz Coleman has committed to Tennessee, On3 has learned. He was an On3 True Freshman Midseason All-American.

Per On3’s Pete Nakos, newly hired head coach Matt Campbell made Coleman a top priority and Penn State was willing to pay. However, the young star decided to indeed enter the portal and end up at Tennessee under Josh Heupel.

Coleman played in nine games this season. In that stretch, he recorded eight tackles, three TFL, one sack, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He was On3’s No. 3 ranked player (No. 1 ranked EDGE) in the Transfer Portal.

“The sky’s the limit for that guy,” Penn State linebacker Dom DeLuca said about Coleman in November. “He’s a really quiet kid. The guy is just a freak athlete. Everything he does is 100 miles per hour and just getting to the ball as fast as he could. He’s going to be a major part of what we do moving forward.”

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Coleman was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 203 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 25 EDGE rusher in his class and the No. 8 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Warren G Harding.

Chaz Coleman is a massive addition for Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program

It was a disappointing season for the Volunteers, who had their eyes on a second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff appearance. They finished the season with an 8-5 record, although none of their eight wins came against a team that finished above .500.

They opened the season with a 5-1 record, with their lone loss coming against No. 6 Georgia 44-41. Disaster however struck for Josh Heupel‘s team across the final seven games, as they went 3-4 with losses to all three ranked opponents they played.

“We got to get better, absolutely,” Heupel said following Tennessee‘s 30-28 loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl. “But there’s a lot of really good, young talent inside of that locker room. One of, if not the youngest teams in our league. There’s an influx of guys that we just signed that are highly talented. Yes, we have to go in the portal and get some guys, too. The talent is one thing, the development of it is the second part of it.”

“I feel really good about what we have coming back, what we have coming in, and then we got to go get some guys here in the portal and then we got to go build a football team, which is what you have to do every year when we get back in January.”

With Coleman in the mix under newly hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (who previously coached Coleman at Penn State), Tennessee is seeking a return to the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee’s Transfer Portal Additions

Chaz Coleman is the ninth Transfer Portal addition for Tennessee. He is one of five former Penn State players to follow Knowles to Knoxville.

