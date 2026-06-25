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Rivals Football Recruiting

Prediction: Tennessee for four-star 2027 target

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong

Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, rivals

@swiltfong_7h0members liked this
Reporting for
Josh Heupel, Tennessee Football | Matt Ray/Volquest
Josh Heupel, Tennessee Football | Matt Ray/Volqusst

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