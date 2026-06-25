Prediction: Tennessee for four-star 2027 target

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Braylen Bedford is the No. 4 safety in the 2028 class and ready to compete
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Highly-ranked CB Jermaine Cobbins hopes to see SEC, Big Ten games this fall
- RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING JJ Crawford, son of Jamal Crawford, breaks down his recruitment - the latest with Michigan, Washington, Tennessee, USC & Alabama
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 5-star shakeup: Predictions and intel regarding the nation's top 2027 recruits as decisions loom
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