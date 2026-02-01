Rick Barnes reacts to late turnovers vs. Auburn: 'I wonder if guys are betting on games'

Tennessee defeated Auburn 77-69 at home on Saturday. The Volunteers never trailed and led the Tigers by as many 16 points during the contest.

After the game, Barnes called for his players to be more consistent, especially at the end of games with some of the passes they throw. In all, Tennessee turned the ball over 15 times vs. Auburn. In an attempt to find the right words, however, Barnes said something that he immediately regretted.

“I don’t know what to say other then sometimes, I wonder if guys are betting on games,” Barnes said. It was a comment meant to be a joke, but was something he felt instant remorse over.

Barnes put his hand on his face. He apologized.

“I shouldn’t say that. Erase that,” Barnes said. “I just wonder what’s happening. I mean, I know that we’re too good of players to do that. Was that bad? Should I not have said that? I apologize. I shouldn’t have said that. But the fact is, we’ve got to get smarter. We do. We got to get smarter. We have to. They know it.

“We’ve got a good group of guys, and I know they don’t want to do it, but sometimes we play so hard on defense, and we’re playing at a really hard frantic pace and we’re not able to gear it down like we need to on offense because it’s got to be played a different pace, and we’re still a little too frantic on the offensive end.”

Barnes issues stemmed from a couple of passes that resulted in turnovers for Tennessee, and potential momentum-swinging plays for Auburn. With 2:04 left in the game, Jaylen Carey turned the ball over out of bounds and with 0:56 left in regulation, Bishop Boswell turned the ball over as well.

Both plays resulted in buckets for Auburn on the other end. In Carey’s case, Keyshawn Hall cashed in a 3-pointer to cut the lead to six points at the time. Boswell’s turnover, a steal from Auburn’s Kevin Overton, led to a dunk for Hall which once again cut the lead to six.

Tennessee would stay strong and in the end, eek out a 77-69 win over Auburn to improve to 15-6 on the season. The Volunteers will stay home for their next matchup as they look to get back in the win column against Ole Miss on Tuesday.