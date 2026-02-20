Rick Barnes shares heartfelt message following death of longtime Tennessee sports reporter Wes Rucker

Vol Nation is in mourning after longtime University of Tennessee sports reporter Wes Rucker died Thursday in a multivehicle wreck on I-40 West in Knoxville. He was 43.

Rucker’s father-in-law, David Goldberg, was first to confirm the news of Rucker’s passing in a Facebook post Thursday evening: “We are heartbroken.” Rucker leaves behind his wife, Lauren, young son, Hank, and an unborn daughter.

Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes opened Friday’s press availability by honoring Rucker and asking all Volunteers fans to say a prayer for his family during this difficult time.

“Before we get started, as you know, we lost a friend and a colleague yesterday in Wes Rucker and it’s just heartbreaking. It really is, just heartbreaking. And our hearts and prayers go out to Lauren, his son Hank and the one that’s on the way. We just ask that God will place a holy hedge of protection around his entire family,” Barnes said, via video provided by GoVols247’s Ben McKee. “Wes was a wonderful person, really a wonderful guy, and he covered athletics here for a quarter of a century, and was a part of the UT family and the sports family here in Knoxville.

“We just ask that today at some point you say a prayer for Wes and his family. I know we’re going to miss him dearly. He loved what he did, he loved his family. I’m just thankful that God allowed him to be a part of my life for the last 11 years. And, again, today at some point and time, I just pray you pray for his family.”

