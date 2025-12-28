Rodney Garner expected to return as Tennessee DL coach in 2026

The expectation is that Rodney Garner will return as Tennessee’s defensive line coach in 2026, per On3’s Pete Nakos. There were questions if he would come back as the Vols undergo some change on that side of the football.

“One of the nation’s most esteemed defensive line coaches and recruiters returned to Rocky Top in 2021,” Garner’s Tennessee profile reads. “Rodney Garner, a 36-year Southeastern Conference veteran known for developing NFL defensive linemen, enters his fifth season on Josh Heupel’s staff and his seventh at Tennessee overall.

“Garner, the 2024 Defensive Line Coach of the Year as selected by Football Scoop, returned to Tennessee 24 years after enjoying one of the most successful two-year stints in program history. The Leeds, Alabama, native served as tight ends coach for the Volunteers in 1996 and added the task of offensive tackles in 1997. During his two years, UT produced a combined 21-4 overall record, a 14-2 mark in SEC regular season play, appearances in the Citrus and Orange Bowls and a coveted 1997 SEC Championship.”

Tennessee DT Nathan Robinson has been a regular part of the rotation and credits Garner for his growth and patience with him. He recently spoke about the coach.

“I have a really good relationship with Coach G (Garner),” Robinson said. “He has believed in me through all the injuries and he allowed me to have the opportunity this year just be able to go out and be a contributor. I’m going to come back in January ready to roll with a full off-season to be able to really improve.”

Garner’s contract is set to expire at the end of January. Tennessee and Garner’s agent have been working on a new contract as Jim Knowles takes over the Tennessee defense, per VolQuest. Now, it looks like it will be a reality.

Tennessee still has one more game to play before fully pivoting to 2026. The Vols will take on Illinois in the Music City Bowl on December 30th at 5:30 p.m. ET.