South Carolina transfer P Jake McCoy commits to Tennessee

South Carolina pitcher Jake McCoy is transferring to Tennessee. He missed the 2026 season after undergoing surgery on his elbow. McCoy announced the news on his Instagram account.

In January, South Carolina announced that McCoy had a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) that required surgery. “I’m disappointed to share that I’ll be out for the 2026 season after suffering a UCL tear that will require Tommy John surgery,” McCoy said at the time. “Even though I can’t pitch, I’m still going to be with the guys every day—supporting them, staying locked in, and doing whatever I can to help the team. Thank you to all the Carolina fans for having my back through this; your support means everything to me.”

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“My heart breaks for Jake because I knew that this was going to be a very important year for him,” then-South Carolina head coach Paul Mainieri said. “He’s worked so hard at becoming the best pitcher he can be and worked so hard on developing a changeup this offseason that we all thought was going to make him a more complete pitcher.

Where Jake McCoy stands in the MLB prospect rankings

“He obviously has a great arm, and I felt that he was going to blossom this year, so it’s a shame that he’s going to have to go through this. I also am very confident that he’ll recover from this and go on to have a terrific career in baseball. His character and work ethic and all the care he will receive will add up to having a great career.”

In McCoy’s first two seasons with South Carolina, he made 26 appearances with 15 starts. The South Carolina native had 97 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched, including a career-high 12 strikeouts against Clemson on March 1, 2025.

MLB.com has McCoy ranked No. 150 in its prospect rankings. The outlet said that scouts wondered if he’s the best college left-handed pitcher in the 2026 MLB Draft after having a dominant stint at Cape Cod last summer.

McCoy is joining a Tennessee team that finished 38-22 this year. The Vols reached the NCAA Regional but were eliminated by VCU.