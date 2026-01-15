NIL and the NCAA transfer portal have continued to evolve over the last half decade. Through, it may not be for the better, according to Tennessee athletic director Danny White.

White joined the Mike Keith Show on Thursday and was asked whether college athletics have improved in the past year in terms of NIL, revenue share and the transfer portal. The Tennessee AD was blunt in his answer when discussing the issues facing college athletics in today’s landscape.

“I would say it’s gotten worse,” White said, via Volquest. “That might be a necessary evil because what I’m seeing and I’m hopeful of is more people are opening their eyes to something that our chancellor and I have been saying for about four years now, which is there’s only two solutions to this problem.

“It’s congress changing the laws of our country. Or us accepting what the antitrust law says.”

Additionally, White believes that college athletics could achieve collective bargaining like the NFL or NBA’s respective players associations, but wants to do it in a way that “makes sense.” Through a potential unionization or other form of player representation, White expects there to be a stronger connection to academics.

He said he cringes when thinking of the national graduation rate for college athletes who transfer three, or even four times during their eligibility. When it comes to credit transfers, certain majors, etc., not every institution will be able to accommodate every student athlete for the credits they’ve already earned.

Having stability through collective bargaining, White believes, may slow down just the frequency of transfers in the future. This aids fan affinity, who appreciates stability on their favorite teams. White believes a lot of players would appreciate the same stability in their locker room.

“Players value leadership and continuity in the locker room. In my conversations with leaders of our teams and nationally,” White continued, “I think people would be surprised to hear that a lot of the things we as fans, as administrators, as coaches want, the players want (that) too.

“They want their piece of the pie. The revenue’s gotten so significant and they deserve a piece of the pie. We got to organize it though. And I think the way to do that is through collective bargaining.”