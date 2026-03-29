Tennessee building another top-notch recruiting class in 2027 cycle

As Tennessee continues its trek to reach the top of the college football mountain, it continues to recruit like one of the nation’s top programs.

Josh Heupel and the Volunteers officially signed the No. 9 class in the nation in the 2026 cycle last month. With attention now fully turned toward the 2027 cycle, Tennessee is once again making some noise.

With six commits in the fold early on, the Vols now have the No. 13 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Another top-10 haul is certainly within reach for the SEC program.

On March 28, Tennessee landed its biggest pledge of the cycle via Nashville Brentwood Academy four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman. The No. 2 player in Tennessee and top-50 overall prospect was a one-time Oregon commit, but he’s now set to stay closer to home.

“Tennessee always feels like home,” Bowman told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They have been recruiting me hard from the start. I have great relationships with Coach Heupel, Coach Pope and basically the whole staff. I have been there a lot, and just being around those people makes it feel like home.”

Bowman is one of four in-state commits in the mix early on. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel four-star offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo was a big get back in November and he remains locked in with the Vols.

A pair of Peach Staters are committed, too. Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga four-star defensive lineman Kadin Fife also joined the class back in the fall, while Milton (Ga.) three-star quarterback Derrick Baker pledged last month.

The entire Tennessee class to date can be seen below:

Tennessee 2027 Class Breakdown

Quarterback

Three-star Derrick Baker, No. 716 NATL. (No. 44 QB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Kesean Bowman, No. 46 NATL. (No. 8 WR)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Princeton Uwaifo, No. 121 NATL. (No. 12 OT)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Kadin Fife, No. 367 NATL. (No. 46 DL)

Linebacker

Three-star JP Peace, No. 560 NATL. (No. 45 LB)

Athlete

Three-star Jaden Butler, No. 536 NATL. (No. 18 ATH)