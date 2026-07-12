Tennessee commit Michael Teasley withdraws from 2026 MLB Draft, heading to Knoxville

Tennessee saw a good chunk of high school commits get drafted on Saturday. Some, if not most, of them will never make their way to Knoxville. But some positive news did come in for the Vols once the four rounds were concluded. At least one player will suit up for Tennessee during his college baseball career.

Michael Teasley has withdrawn from the 2026 MLB Draft after not hearing his name called. He announced as such via Instagram. Instead, Teasley will play under head coach Josh Elander.

“First off I would like to think all of the MLB teams for the consideration but after conversations with my family and inner circle, I am withdrawing my name from the MLB draft,” Teasley said. “I am excited to hit the ground running at The University of Tennessee!”

Perfect Game lists Teasley as the No. 151 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. His position is a little bit of a mystery, at least per the service. They have him listen in three different spots — third base, outfielder, and right-handed pitcher. However, third base might be where he winds up playing long-term, as Perfect Game ranks him as the No. 8 player at the position.

Perfect Game provides scouting report on Michael Teasley

Among the best in baseball scouting, Perfect Game got an opportunity to see Teasley in person. They provided a report on him, telling Tennessee fans what is on the way.

“Michael Teasley is a 2026 3B/RHP/OF with a 6-0 190 lb. frame from Oak Ridge, TN who attends Oak Ridge. Strong athletic build. 6.80 runner in the sixty. Primary third baseman on defense, has step by step actions to the ball, longer release, big arm strength when he’s on top of the ball. Right handed hitter, sets up in an upright stance with a circular big leg raise timer, deep hands to start, has strength in his swing and is looking to pull and drive the ball, rotational swing mechanics, flashes loud contact. Also pitched and showed his two-way talent.

“Works exclusively from the stretch with a coiled delivery and a high leg raise and tuck over the rubber, high 3/4’s arm slot. Fastball topped out at 94 mph with big riding action up to 21″ IVB at times. Curveball had big spin and bite with some slurvy sweep with 2900+ rpm spin. Flashed a nice change up for a swing/miss on a left handed hitter. Has all the pitches and likely a higher ceiling on the mound. Good student with a verbal commitment to Tennessee.”

