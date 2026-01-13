Tennessee cornerback Kaleb Beasley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Beasley played the past two seasons with the Volunteers and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Beasley played in 26 total games the past two seasons in Knoxville. He leaves with career numbers of 28 total tackles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Beasley played high school football at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He ranked as the No. 166 overall player and No. 23 cornerback according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Beasley is the 22nd Vols player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Additionally, he is the second cornerback, joining Rickey Gibson. Tennessee has also added 11 players through the portal and ranks No. 10 in the SEC according to On3’s transfer portal team rankings.

