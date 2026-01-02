Tennessee EDGE Caleb Herring is entering NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via social media on Friday. He just finished up his junior season with the Volunteers.

Over the course of three seasons in Knoxville, Herring accumulated 25 total tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defensed. We’ll see if he can bring that same energy to his next team in 2026.

Herring played high school football at Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 90 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Herring is the latest Tennessee defender to enter the portal. Rickey Gibson made his intentions known on Thursday after spending three seasons with the Volunteers.

Gibson was expected to be a major player for Tennessee during the 2025 season. However, he suffered a season-ending injury against Syracuse in the season opener. Gibson played just 19 snaps this year.

He’s been in recovery ever since, but appears to be nearing full health. He’s expected to be healthy in time for spring practice wherever he ends up.

His injury came after logging career highs across the board in 2024. He totaled 32 total tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble across 12 starts.

After the 2024 season, Gibson said he planned to enter the transfer portal. However, he ultimately chose to stay at Tennessee, where he was expected to provide a big boost to the Tennessee secondary heading into 2025.

Before college, Gibson was a four-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 35 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and the No. 322 overall player.

He was an early enrollee at Tennessee in Dec. 2022. Gibson participated in Orange Bowl practices before going through spring practice 2023. He made an impact as a true freshman in 2023 before solidifying his starting role in 2024.

In all, he recorded 42 career tackles across 26 games (14 starts) where he also totaled six PBUs and a FF. He’s also a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient and served as a member of the team’s leadership council.