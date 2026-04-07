Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Carey has one season of eligibility remaining.

Carey made 37 appearances and eight starts for Tennessee this past season. He averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. Carey shot 48.7% from the field and went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Tennessee transferred to Tennessee last offseason after spending the 2024-25 season at Vanderbilt. He’d followed head coach Mark Byington to Vanderbilt from James Madison, where Carey spent his freshman season.

In his lone campaign with the Commodores, Carey averaged a career-high 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while connecting on 48.8% of his field-goal attempts. In three collegiate seasons, Carey has amassed 106 appearances and nine starts.

Jaylen Carey played high school basketball at Westminster Academy (FL), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Alas, with his loads of collegiate experience and proven track record, Carey will be highly sought-after in the transfer portal.

Tennessee finished the 2025-26 season with a 25-12 overall record. The Volunteers advanced to the Elite Eight for the third-consecutive season, but the program is yet to reach a Final Four.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes confirmed he is returning for next season. After the Volunteers’ season-ending loss to Michigan, Barnes discussed how Tennessee can finally break through the Elite Eight barrier.

“There’s luck in everything you do,” Barnes said. “But, you look at their guys today, they had a lot of guys that played really good basketball, had good days. It’s hard to have a day where maybe one or two guys are off and get there. At this time of year, your players have to play and step up.

“There’s a lot of different ways to get there. But if you want to break through, you’ve got to get here first. You’ve got to put yourself in position to do that. We’ve been able to get here three years in a row, and it’ll be hard to get back to winning games just in the tournament. That first game of the tournament in the hardest one. But our goal would be to keep getting back and kicking and hopefully we can knock the door down.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.